Abstract

Training for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) generally aims to teach drivers various system limitations. However, limitation-focused training has disadvantages, such as drivers having difficulty remembering a long list of limitations over time. The current study compared limitation-focused training with responsibility-focused training, which aims to teach drivers how they should be using ADAS and the consequences if they do not use the systems appropriately. We asked 62 participants several open-ended questions after they watched either a limitation-focused (n = 32) or responsibility-focused (n = 30) training video to investigate the effects of each training approach on driver attitudes toward ADAS and how they intend to use ADAS. We also elicited feedback about the training itself. Thematic analysis of the interview transcripts showed that drivers in both training groups thought the videos were helpful and both training approaches were associated with reduced intention to engage in distractions while using ADAS.



RESULTS also showed that decreased interest in ADAS and reports of not wanting to use ADAS were more common after the limitation-focused training, with drivers in the limitation-focused group highlighting the number of limitations and unclear benefits as reasons why they would not use ADAS. Given the drawbacks associated with limitation-focused training, our results suggest that the responsibility-focused approach may be a reasonable alternative that should be investigated further with behavioral studies. Participant feedback about the training is also summarized in the paper, which can inform the design of future ADAS training.

