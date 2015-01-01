|
DeGuzman CA, Ayas S, Donmez B. Transp. Res. Rec. 2023; 2677(7): 122-132.
Copyright © 2023, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA
Abstract
Training for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) generally aims to teach drivers various system limitations. However, limitation-focused training has disadvantages, such as drivers having difficulty remembering a long list of limitations over time. The current study compared limitation-focused training with responsibility-focused training, which aims to teach drivers how they should be using ADAS and the consequences if they do not use the systems appropriately. We asked 62 participants several open-ended questions after they watched either a limitation-focused (n = 32) or responsibility-focused (n = 30) training video to investigate the effects of each training approach on driver attitudes toward ADAS and how they intend to use ADAS. We also elicited feedback about the training itself. Thematic analysis of the interview transcripts showed that drivers in both training groups thought the videos were helpful and both training approaches were associated with reduced intention to engage in distractions while using ADAS.
Language: en