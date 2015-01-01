Abstract

In China, a developing country, the car ownership level is much lower than that in developed countries, but transportation policies have been implemented to discourage car ownership and mitigate traffic congestion. However, car ownership (considered as car availability in this paper, meaning that an individual has access to a household private car) may influence travelers' well-being. To highlight the interrelation between car ownership and travelers' well-being, this paper develops a probit-based discrete-continuous model to analyze the relationship between car ownership and the duration of commuters' three major non-work outdoor activities (Act1: shopping and dining; Act2: leisure and entertainment; and Act3: visiting relatives or friends) in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, China. Empirical results indicate strong effects of individual and household socio-demographics, built environment attributes, and work-related characteristics on the car ownership decision and the duration of three non-work activities. The analysis shows positive correlations in unobserved factors between the car ownership decision and the duration of Acts1-3, indicating a mutually promotive relationship. Similarly, negative correlations among the duration of Acts1-3 show that non-work activities' duration is mutually substitutive. These findings will help to better understand commuters' car ownership decisions and non-work outdoor activity behavior restricted by fixed work schedules in developing countries, which can, in turn, better evaluate the impact of transportation policies (such as car ownership restriction) on travel demand as well as well-being, and provide decision support for the formulation of transportation policies.

Language: en