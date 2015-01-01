Abstract

Concerns over urban congestion, air pollution, and health disparities have prompted many cities to expand their bicycle networks to foster a cycling culture. Given limited budgets, choosing a set of road segments for investments in cycling infrastructure to achieve a city's ambitious goals is still a challenge. This study introduces a quantitative framework for prioritizing future bicycle improvement projects for implementation within budgetary constraints using different intervention strategies with regard to specific goals and objectives. The "connectivity-focused" prioritization strategy aims to consolidate bicycle networks and improve network connectivity. The "equity-based" strategy grows the bicycle networks and favors cycling equity goals; it prioritizes cycling projects that improve bicycle accessibility to urban opportunities for disadvantaged populations and mitigates disparities in access to bicycle facilities. The "modal shift" strategy seeks to build a bicycle network which would appeal to prospective bicycle commuters and thereby reduce vehicle kilometers traveled (VKT) and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The results highlight the importance of growing bicycle networks in a systematic way and show that this framework is useful for guiding the implementation of new bicycle facilities with specific policy priorities.

Language: en