Yin H, Cherchi E, Nettle D. Transp. Res. Rec. 2023; 2677(7): 627-638.
(Copyright © 2023, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
In this paper we study the impact of having used an automated taxi (AT) or simply living in a city where ATs are operating on users' preferences for and attitudes toward ATs. This paper aims then to contribute to the research on ATs and on the impact of experiencing innovations. Data were collected in three major cities in China where ATs were in operation (AT cities), and other major cities where only normal taxis (NTs) were operating (NT cities). A stated choice (SC) experiment was built that included level-of-services attributes, specific AT in-vehicle features, levels of AT adoption and customers' reviews. In addition, a set of attitudinal statements was included to measure injunctive norms, hedonic motivation and trust. Hybrid choice models were estimated accounting for intra-individual correlation.
