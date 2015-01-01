Abstract

This study investigates the factors influencing university student's living arrangement choice, the distance between home and the university, and mode choice. A closed-form probabilistic choice modelling formulation is developed to model three choices jointly: student's living arrangement choice, the distance between home and the university, and student's typical commuting mode choice to campus. The proposed joint model harnesses the power of both Random Utility Maximisation (RUM) and Cobb-Douglas direct utility maximisation principle. This study identifies the nature and extent of various systematic and random factors influencing university student's residence and mode choice behaviour to provide evidence for the planners and policymakers to act upon. Walk and cycling accessibility appear to be the most influential factor in the distance between home and the university. The results suggest that affordable housing choices by university campuses can significantly increase the number of active mode users among the student population in Toronto.

Language: en