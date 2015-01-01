|
Li Q, Yao H, Li X. Transportmetrica A: Transp. Sci. 2023; 19(3): e2055198.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Car-following safety is related to both observed driving characteristics (e.g. car-following behaviour) and unobserved driver heterogeneity (e.g. drivers' psychological features). Two major issues remain in the existing literature, i.e. limiting to longitudinal characteristics and not addressing the confounding effects of unobserved driver heterogeneity. This study takes a matched case-control approach to model car-following safety with both longitudinal and lateral driving characteristics. Unobserved driver heterogeneity is controlled by matching preceding and following vehicle IDs.
automated vehicle safety warning; Car-following safety; driver heterogeneity; longitudinal and lateral movements; trajectory data