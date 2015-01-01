SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nasernejad P, Sayed T, Alsaleh R. Transportmetrica A: Transp. Sci. 2023; 19(3): e2061081.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23249935.2022.2061081

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

There is a need for a better understanding of the collision avoidance behavior of road users in near misses. Recently, several models of road user behavior in near misses have been proposed. However, despite the multiagent nature of road user interactions, most of these studies modeled their behavior using a single-agent approach. However, this approach is unrealistic and can limit the models' accuracy. Therefore, this study proposes the Markov-Game (MG) framework for modeling pedestrian-vehicle interactions and their collision avoidance mechanisms. Pedestrian-vehicle conflicts in a mixed traffic environment in China are extracted using computer-vision algorithms. Pedestrian and vehicle reward functions are recovered via the Multiagent Adversarial Inverse-Reinforcement-Learning approach. Road user optimal policies and collision avoidance mechanisms are predicted using multiagent Actor-Critic deep-reinforcement-learning. The results demonstrate the superiority of the multiagent modeling approach in predicting road user behavior, their collision avoidance mechanisms, and the Post-Encroachment-Time (PET) compared to a baseline single-agent model.


Language: en

Keywords

mixed-traffic; Pedestrian-vehicle interactions; Post-Encroachment Time; reward function; traffic conflicts

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print