Abstract

Understanding the movement characteristics of pedestrians is essential for the management of mass gatherings. In this work, a series of experiments were conducted to study the movement of individuals through angled corridors with sharp-turn and curved-turn sections. The influence of different angled-corridors on the offset of trajectory, speeds, and the turning point is studied. An inward offset for pedestrians around the turning sections is observed regardless of movement speeds and directions. It is also found that the distance to the turning points (the relative difference between the selected reference points and turning points) in running is greater than that in normal walking. For clockwise and anticlockwise movements, there are no significant differences for different radii when walking. The results can be used as validation bases and behaviour rules for the microscopic pedestrian models.

