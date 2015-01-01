Abstract

Over years of development, arterial progression has become a tool of great practicality. However, in regard to multiple paths, no current work is focused on providing green-bands and allowing signal plans to convert between patterns of different structures, putting aside sequence change. Also, the demand of a common cycle length also increases the delay at major-minor intersections. Thus, two multi-path arterial progression models are proposed in this paper, which choose the signal structure of each intersection from several customised options. The only difference is whether consistent widths are required. By choosing signal structures from a given set, the models can alleviate the competing nature of multiple paths. It is noteworthy that the structure-choosing mechanism enables the models to consider double cycle and uneven double cycle plans at major-minor intersections. As experiments manifest, the models are more capable of coping with certain scenarios that previous models may find challenging.

Language: en