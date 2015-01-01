Abstract

The aging problem in China is increasingly severe. Improving the mobility of older people and promoting healthy aging has become a critical challenge. In October 2020, China removed the 70-year-old age limit for applying for a driver's license, meeting the driving needs of many older people. However, for those older people accustomed to non-driving travel, switching to driving is an important life transition. While improving the quality of life and independence, they will also encounter psychological barriers when facing changes in typical travel behavior. Whether they were willing to take the initiative to change their daily travel modes was still unknown. This study took the unique opportunity of the driving test policy adjustment to explore the perspectives of older people in China on switching to driving by using the Push-Pull-Mooring framework. A random survey was conducted in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu, and 548 valid questionnaires were obtained. The partial least squares structural equation modeling results showed that mooring factors (cost factors, perceived risk, habit) have a significant negative impact on switching intentions. Pull factors (face consciousness, alternative attractiveness, government credibility, subjective norm) and push factors (low satisfaction) directly affect switching intentions. Self-reported health conditions and individual and household attributes were analyzed as moderating variables through multi-group analysis to explore the driving preferences of older people. The results showed differences in self-reported vision, hearing and reaction capability, driver's license ownership, and living conditions. This research can help understand older people's driving decisions and provide enlightenment for formulating policies to improve mobility in the context of an aging population in China.

