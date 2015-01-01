Abstract

According to the residential self-selection hypothesis in transportation planning, individual characteristics centering on sociodemographics and attitudes have been conceptualized as antecedent confounders in the built environment-travel behavior relationship (and subsequently, the built environment as a mediator). In medical science, socio-ecological models have been used to designate the individual characteristics and built environment to mutually function as moderators. However, whether individual characteristics (built environment) assume the role of the antecedent (mediator), moderator, or control, has received scant scholarly attention. Using a structural equation model based on the total travel time data of Seoul, this study finds that, by mode of travel, sociodemographics work as moderators for automobile travel and attitudes as antecedents for nonmotorized travel. The sociodemographics/attitudes and built environment are likely to be significant only if their counterpart is also significant. Demographically, the compact built environment tends to reduce automobile travel only for older residents and those who live in larger households. Moreover, travelers with positive attitudes toward daily facilities may self-select into compact neighborhoods and subsequently increase nonmotorized travel.

