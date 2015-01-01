Abstract

This study considers how socio-demographic characteristics, mobility situation and attitudes explain current and potential e-bike use in rural areas. Due to longer distances between travel destinations, rural areas in most western societies are characterized by a high car dependence and low use of active modes like walking and cycling. Developing e-bike mobility in these areas can support more healthy and sustainable rural mobility. A large-scale mobility survey conducted among rural residents in the northern parts of the Netherlands provides insight in the determinants of current and potential e-bike use in rural areas. The participant characteristics show that in rural areas also, the e-bike is already used among a broad population of varied ages and backgrounds and for different purposes. Among respondents who did not own an e-bike, especially those with lower socioeconomic status and a household with children showed more willingness to use an e-bike in the future. No evidence was found for current or potential substitution of public transport use. Current e-bike users less likely use a car or regular bicycle as their primary mode of transport. Those who are willing to use an e-bike are less likely to currently use a regular bicycle as their main mode of transport. These findings suggest that the e-bike can substitute both car and bicycle use to some extent. However, bicycle users seem more reluctant towards owning or adopting an e-bike than car users, suggesting greater potential for a shift away from car travel. Furthermore, current and potential e-bike users hold more positive attitudes toward different aspects of e-bike travel than non-users. This provides impetus for future actions to further encourage e-bike use.

