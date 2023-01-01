Abstract

The paper presents the results of experimental studies of drivers' behavior when interacting with obstacles caused by parked vehicles. Today, parking cars on two-lane streets is a significant problem for drivers while driving as it creates obstacles. Drivers need to spot a parked car in time and perform a lane change maneuver. It affects the trajectories of vehicles and the functional state of the driver. The driver needs a certain amount of time to maneuver, which consists of the reaction time, the decision to change the lane, and the execution of the action. It complicates traffic conditions for the driver and creates danger for driving. If the driver does not receive information about the parking location on the street with high-speed traffic in time, the probability of danger increases significantly. In addition, drivers try to change the traffic lane, which is further occupied by parking, in advance to reduce the impact of parking on the functional state of their bodies. There is also a deviation in the cross-section of the street when the speed of movement increases relative to the parked car, which finally indicates a change in the position in the traffic lane. It was established that drivers individually choose the trajectories of changing the traffic lane by the speed of movement. In addition, each driver subjectively decides to start changing the traffic lane at his discretion when an obstacle occurs at a certain distance. Angular velocity was used as an indicator of the probability of finding an obstacle object in a dangerous state. Angular speed is the main parameter in the orientation of the driver and signals the danger. When the angular velocity was 0.015-0.03 rad/c, drivers tried to complete the maneuver and leave a certain distance from the obstacle (safety gap). It indicates some interval of angular velocity in relation to the perception of an obstacle object in space and the sense of danger. The resulting patterns of changing lanes by drivers allow for determining the safe distance to parking and ensuring traffic safety by using appropriate markings and road signs

Language: en