Soon KL, Chan RKC, Lim JMY, Parthiban R. Transp. Saf. Environ. 2023; 5(3): tdac058.
The design parameters serve as an integral part of developing a robust short-term traffic forecasting model. These parameters include scope determination, input data preparation, output parameters and modelling techniques. This paper takes a further leap to analyse the recent trend of design parameters through a systematic literature review based on peer-reviewed articles up to 2021. The key important findings are summarized along with the challenges of performing short-term traffic forecasting. Intuitively, this paper offers insights into the next wave of research that contributes significantly to industries.
