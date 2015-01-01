Abstract

The design parameters serve as an integral part of developing a robust short-term traffic forecasting model. These parameters include scope determination, input data preparation, output parameters and modelling techniques. This paper takes a further leap to analyse the recent trend of design parameters through a systematic literature review based on peer-reviewed articles up to 2021. The key important findings are summarized along with the challenges of performing short-term traffic forecasting. Intuitively, this paper offers insights into the next wave of research that contributes significantly to industries.

