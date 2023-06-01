Abstract

This research explores the modalities of distributional and procedural justice in the mobility sector through a qualitative research carried out among institutional and non-profit actors in the mobility sector in the Drôme and Ardèche departments of France. This justice is distributional in that the reduction in public transit provision has led people to assume the cost of mobility and changes to it on an individual basis. It is procedural insofar as environmental policies that affect mobility tend to be promulgated by the central government without the input of residents. The results of the research show that a mobility transition based on individual change tends to reproduce the high-carbon system's inequalities of access. In addition, the complexity of local mobility governance leads to the diffusion of responsibility that further reduces local citizens' ability to take part in the decision-making process. Civic associations, which play the role of local experts on rural mobility, appear as key to implementing long-term, interregional policies but raise questions about democracy in territorial policies.

