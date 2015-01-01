SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Uddin M, Hwang HL, Hasnine MS. Transp. Plann. Tech. 2023; 46(4): 482-498.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/03081060.2023.2201280

In recent years, bikesharing systems have become increasingly popular as affordable and sustainable micromobility solutions. Advanced mathematical models such as machine learning are required to generate good forecasts for bikeshare demand. To this end, this study proposes a machine learning modeling framework to estimate hourly demand in a large-scale bikesharing system. Two Extreme Gradient Boosting models were developed: one using data from before the COVID-19 pandemic (March 2019 to February 2020) and the other using data from during the pandemic (March 2020 to February 2021). Furthermore, a model interpretation framework based on SHapley Additive exPlanations was implemented. Based on the relative importance of the explanatory variables considered in this study, share of female users and hour of day were the two most important explanatory variables in both models. However, the month variable had higher importance in the pandemic model than in the pre-pandemic model.


Bikeshare; Citi Bike; machine learning; New York City; SHAP

