Abstract

This article suggests reliable pedestrian level of service (PLOS) and bicycle level of service (BLOS) models by analyzing the effects of various factors to define perceived PLOS and BLOS criteria at rail road grade crossing (RRGC). Questionnaire survey was carried out near 21 RRGCs across nine Indian states, and 2272 responses were obtained from the survey. Ordered probit models were developed to investigate the impact of variables over PLOS and BLOS. The models result illustrate that inflating certain variable (age, trip type, gate blocking phase, distance between gates and presence of heavy vehicles) degrade perceived PLOS and BLOS. However, enhancing the road surface quality at grade crossing, lateral visibility, road marking & warning sign and aesthetics have a favorable impact on perceived PLOS and BLOS. Thus, the developed models and policy regulations suggested in this research would be useful to improve the service quality level for pedestrians and bicyclists.

