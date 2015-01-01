SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Haule HJ, Alluri P, Sando T, Gan A. Transp. Plann. Tech. 2023; 46(5): 599-614.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/03081060.2023.2203694

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Ramp metering signals (RMSs) are usually activated to reduce recurrent congestion. Ramp metering could also minimize the non-recurrent congestion due to traffic incidents. While recurrent congestion depends on the time of day, non-recurrent congestion due to incidents depends on several other factors, including incident duration, lane blockage, and responding agencies. This study evaluated the impact of ramp metering on non-recurrent congestion due to crashes. The study was based on crash, traffic, and RMSs operations data from 2016 to 2018 collected on a section along I-95 in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

RESULTS showed that activating the nearest upstream RMS positively influenced traffic conditions upstream of a crash location during daytime off-peak periods. Factors including the extent of lane blockage, type of lane blockage, number of responding agencies, incident detection methods, and fire rescue influenced the traffic conditions upstream of the crash location during daytime off-peak periods and peak periods.


Language: en

Keywords

clustering; crashes; logistic regression; Ramp metering

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print