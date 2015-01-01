|
Citation
|
Haule HJ, Alluri P, Sando T, Gan A. Transp. Plann. Tech. 2023; 46(5): 599-614.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Ramp metering signals (RMSs) are usually activated to reduce recurrent congestion. Ramp metering could also minimize the non-recurrent congestion due to traffic incidents. While recurrent congestion depends on the time of day, non-recurrent congestion due to incidents depends on several other factors, including incident duration, lane blockage, and responding agencies. This study evaluated the impact of ramp metering on non-recurrent congestion due to crashes. The study was based on crash, traffic, and RMSs operations data from 2016 to 2018 collected on a section along I-95 in Miami-Dade County, Florida.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
clustering; crashes; logistic regression; Ramp metering