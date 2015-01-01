Abstract

Fifty years of evolution of transportation research is revisited based on bibliometric indicators of nearly 50,000 articles, the collective publication of all transportation journals. A multitude of objective indicators all consistently determined four major divisions in the field: (i) network analysis and traffic flow, (ii) economics of transportation and logistics, (iii) travel behaviour, and (iv) road safety. Trending themes of research within the abovementioned divisions respectively are: (i) macroscopic fundamental diagram and public transport network design, (ii) nil (no distinct trending topic), (iii) land-use, active transportation, residential self-selection, travel experience/satisfaction, social exclusion and transport/spatial equity, and (iv) statistical modelling of road accidents. Furthermore, clusters of research related to topics of (a) shared mobility, (b) electric mobility, and (c) autonomous mobility constitute trending topics that are each a cross between multiple divisions of the field. These outcomes document major directions to which the transportation research is headed. Additional outcome is determination of influential outsiders, seminal articles published by non-transportation journals that have proven instrumental in the development of transportation science.

