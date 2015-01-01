Abstract

This study characterizes lane changing behavior of drivers under differing congestion levels and identifies extreme lane changing traits using high-resolution trajectory data. Total lane change frequency exhibited a reciprocal relationship with congestion level, but the distribution of lane change per vehicle remained unchanged as congestion increased. On average, the speed of trajectories increased by 5.4 ft/s after changing a lane. However, this gain significantly diminished as congestion worsened. Further, the average speed of lane changing vehicles was 3.9 ft/s higher than those that executed no lane changes. Two metrics were employed to identify extreme lane changing behavior: critical time-to-line-crossing (TLCc) and lane changes per unit distance. The lowest 1% TLCc varied between 0.71-1.57 seconds. The highest 1% of lane change rates for all lane changing vehicles was 2.5 lane changes per 1,000 ft traveled. Interestingly, no drivers in thisdataset had both excessive lane changes and lane changes with low TLCc.

