Abstract

As editors it is our intent to continually improve the quality of both published articles for our readers and reviews received by our authors here at Transportation Journal. With that purpose in mind, this article seeks to draw parallels between the editorial review process and supply chain collaboration, helping us practice what we teach. Importantly, the review process is intended to co-create value among authors and reviewers under the guidance of the editors. While Transportation Journal already has a core group of scholars who excel in both roles as authors and reviewers, our goal is for this editorial to serve as a guide for our extended network of contributors to adopt an enhanced, collaborative approach. In doing so, we believe that the intended results will ultimately lead us toward production process that is at an even higher quality to generate even greater value for the community.

Language: en