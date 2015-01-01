Abstract

This study examines the relationship between translocality and transportation in developing countries from the perspective of sustainable development. Using sub-Saharan Africa as a case study and relying on secondary data, the study established that migration is directly and significantly dependent on transportation. In addition, the paper observed that transportation drives migration, influences the pattern of mobility and livelihoods of trans-local migrants. The link between transportation and migration has a profound impact on the achievement of the sustainable development goals. The paper recommends pragmatic policies and re-investment in transportation in both rural and urban areas to enhance effective and efficient mobility for socio-economic development.

