|
Citation
|
Higai K, Shiozaki T, Tamai Y. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2023; 54(4): 680-685.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
A Multi-material structural member for Automobile which absorb the crash energy by deforming in the automotive body collision were developed by sandwiching a small amount of resin between an ultra-high strength steel structural parts and a resin fixing plate made of a thin steel. When this structure was applied to 980MPa grade steel parts, the energy absorption in the bending was improved over 45%, and the weight was reduced by 6% in comparison with the parts of the same performance, and vibration characteristic by hammering test were improved.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Multi-material; Structural member; ultra-high strength steel; Vehicle development; Weight Reduction