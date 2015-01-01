SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Higai K, Shiozaki T, Tamai Y. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2023; 54(4): 680-685.

(Copyright © 2023, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.54.680

A Multi-material structural member for Automobile which absorb the crash energy by deforming in the automotive body collision were developed by sandwiching a small amount of resin between an ultra-high strength steel structural parts and a resin fixing plate made of a thin steel. When this structure was applied to 980MPa grade steel parts, the energy absorption in the bending was improved over 45%, and the weight was reduced by 6% in comparison with the parts of the same performance, and vibration characteristic by hammering test were improved.


Language: ja

Multi-material; Structural member; ultra-high strength steel; Vehicle development; Weight Reduction

