Abstract

A Multi-material structural member for Automobile which absorb the crash energy by deforming in the automotive body collision were developed by sandwiching a small amount of resin between an ultra-high strength steel structural parts and a resin fixing plate made of a thin steel. When this structure was applied to 980MPa grade steel parts, the energy absorption in the bending was improved over 45%, and the weight was reduced by 6% in comparison with the parts of the same performance, and vibration characteristic by hammering test were improved.

Language: ja