Abstract

In this study, we developed a Steer-by-Brake system based on differential braking control that reflects the driver's will to steer for the purpose of securing redundancy in the event of a Steer-by-Wire system failure. Utilizing the mechanisms of the differential braking control and the scrub radius between tires and road, it is possible to create a wheel angle and yaw moment that assist the vehicle's turning motion. Therefore, it is possible to implement vehicle motion similar to steering even in a situation where steering operation is impossible such as a failure of the SbW system. The SbB system generates the desired yaw rate based on the SBW steering wheel maneuver, and calculates the amount of braking control to reach the desired yaw rate through the state-feedback controller based on the 3-DOF lateral vehicle dynamics model. Here, the vehicle dynamic model considers not only the lateral motion due to the difference between the left and right braking force, but also the effect of speed reduction due to the braking force. Before the simulation we checked the reliability by simulation calibration to set up a simulation environment and vehicle model similar to reality. Afterwards, the system evaluation was performed in 8 representative test scenarios(Lane keeping in curved lane, Lane changing, Cruise control conditions, etc.).



RESULTS demonstrated that this system delivers effective control performance in simulation and real driving tests, and is expected to contribute sufficiently to responding in the event of SbW system failures.



최근 by-Wire 방식의 차량 섀시 시스템 효율성이 대두됨에 따라 자동차 업계에서는 Steer-by-Wire(SbW), Brake-by-Wire(BbW) 등의 제품들을 활발히 개발 중이다. 특히 SbW 시스템의 경우, 운전자의 Steering wheel 조작과 Rack actuator 동작은 중간에 물리적인 연결(컬럼)없이 전기적 모터 신호로 이루어져있어, 통신 장애와 같은 고장이 발생하게 되면 운전자의 물리적 조작으로 대처가 전혀 불가능하다. 이처럼 운전자(또는 자율주행)의 목표조향 신호 전달에 문제가 발생되면 차량은 곧바로 정상적 주행 궤적을 상실하게 되고, 심각한 교통사고를 야기한다. 이러한 측면에서 SbW 시스템 양산 보급을 앞둔 지금, 고장 시에도 Safety를 확보할 수 있는 Redundancy 기능의 중요성이 대두되고 있다.1)



1990년대부터 편 제동(Differential braking)을 활용한 차량의 조향을 보조 및 대체하는 기능 연구가 지속적으로 진행되어왔다.2-5) 물리적으로 편 제동은 주행중인 차량에 좌우 종방향 힘 차이를 발생하며, Yaw 모멘트와 횡력이 생성되어 선회에 유리하다. 이때 타이어와 노면 사이에는 조향 Geometry와 관련된 Scrub radius의 영향으로 Wheel angle이 발생한다. 여기서 Scrub radius의 크기와 부호는 Wheel angle 생성 방향(즉, 차량의 횡 모션)에 영향을 미치는 주요 요인 중 하나이다. 이러한 메커니즘을 활용하면 SbW 시스템 Fail과 같은 조향11,12) 조작이 불가능한 상황에서 차량을 안전한 장소에 정차시키거나, 일정시간 차선을 유지하는 등 최소한의 조향 Redundancy를 확보하는 조향 모션 구현이 가능할 것으로 기대된다.



1998년 초기 연구에서는 Scrub radius 영향이 고려되지 않고 오로지 좌우 편 제동으로 발생하는 모멘트에 초점을 두어 편 제동 제어를 시도하였다.2,3) Pilutti 연구에서는 조향 선회 시 편 제동으로 추가적인 모멘트를 활용하면 보다 효과적인 선회가 가능하다고 기술하고 있다. 그러나 이는 Wheel angle이 고정(Stuck)인 국한된 경우에만 해당되며, 실제로 운전자의 조향 개입이 없는 상황에서 편 제동을 인가하게 되면 Scrub radius 영향으로 Wheel angle은 고정되지 않고, 한 방향으로 점진적으로 회전(Free-rolling)하여 선회에 영향을 미친다. 이러한 영향은 편 제동 제어시 반드시 고려될 필요가 있다. Dominguez의 연구에서는 조향 Geometry 모형을 반영하여 편 제동 기능을 구현하려는 시도가 있었지만, 그 모형의 근거와 신뢰성은 충분치 못하였으며, 다양한 Scrub radius 값은 고려되었지만 음의 범주로 제한을 두었기 때문에 Steering wheel을 고정한 상태에서 편 제동 제어 시 만족할 만한 결과를 보였다. 이는 SbW 시스템 고장 시 가장 우려되는 Wheel angle의 Free-rolling 현상을 전혀 고려하지 못한다.

