Kim J, Cho Y, Ko S, Ryu J, Lee G, Lee J. Trans. Kor. Soc. Automot. Eng. 2023; 31(6): 403-416.
Steer-by-Wire 시스템의 Redundancy 확보를 위한 Steer-by-Brake 시스템 개발
In this study, we developed a Steer-by-Brake system based on differential braking control that reflects the driver's will to steer for the purpose of securing redundancy in the event of a Steer-by-Wire system failure. Utilizing the mechanisms of the differential braking control and the scrub radius between tires and road, it is possible to create a wheel angle and yaw moment that assist the vehicle's turning motion. Therefore, it is possible to implement vehicle motion similar to steering even in a situation where steering operation is impossible such as a failure of the SbW system. The SbB system generates the desired yaw rate based on the SBW steering wheel maneuver, and calculates the amount of braking control to reach the desired yaw rate through the state-feedback controller based on the 3-DOF lateral vehicle dynamics model. Here, the vehicle dynamic model considers not only the lateral motion due to the difference between the left and right braking force, but also the effect of speed reduction due to the braking force. Before the simulation we checked the reliability by simulation calibration to set up a simulation environment and vehicle model similar to reality. Afterwards, the system evaluation was performed in 8 representative test scenarios(Lane keeping in curved lane, Lane changing, Cruise control conditions, etc.).
