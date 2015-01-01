SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE





Tseris E. Aust. J. Gen. Pract. 2023; 52(7): 449-453.



(Copyright © 2023, Royal Australian College of General Practitioners)



10.31128/AJGP-02-23-6715



37423240



BACKGROUND: It is common for women to present to general practitioners (GPs) with mental health difficulties. Contemporary frameworks for understanding mental health often do not adequately incorporate attention to the gendered social contexts of mental distress in women. A feminist paradigm can support GPs to respond with holistic and empowering practices.

OBJECTIVE: This article provides an overview of feminist principles for responding to mental distress in women, drawing upon a synthesis of the literature pertaining to the connections between gender inequality and women's mental health.

DISCUSSION: Responding to mental distress is a core component of general practice. It is important that GPs validate women's disclosures of distress, conduct holistic assessments that incorporate women's social contexts (including previous or current exposure to gendered violence), make referrals to supports that can address the social determinants of distress, act with transparency and sensitivity to power, and prioritise women's self-determination.



