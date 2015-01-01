Abstract

BACKGROUND: Euthanasia and assisted suicide (EAS) for patients with psychiatric disorders occupies a prominent place in the public debate, but little is known about the psychiatric patients requesting and receiving EAS.



OBJECTIVE: To compare the social demographic and psychiatric profile of the patients who make a request for EAS and those who receive it.



METHOD: We carried out a review of records from 1122 patients with psychiatric disorders who have filed a potentially eligible request for EAS at Expertise Centrum for Euthanasia (EE) in the period 2012-2018.



FINDINGS: The majority of the patients requesting EAS were single females, living independently with a comorbid diagnosis of depression with a history of undergoing psychiatric treatment for more than 10 years. From the small number of patients who went on to receive EAS in our sample, the majority were also single women, with a diagnosis of depressive disorder. A small subgroup of patients whose diagnoses included somatic disorders, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders and neurocognitive disorders were over-represented in the group of patients receiving EAS compared with the applicant group.



CONCLUSION: The average demographic and psychiatric profile of patients requesting and receiving EAS were found to be broadly similar. The majority of patients requesting EAS had received a comorbid diagnosis, making this a difficult-to-treat patient group. Only a small number of patients requesting had their requests granted. Patients from different diagnostic groups showed patterns in why their requests were not granted. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: Many of the patients who withdrew their requests for EAS benefited from being able to discuss dying with end of life experts at EE. Health professionals can make a difference to a vulnerable group of patients, if they are trained to discuss end of life.

Language: en