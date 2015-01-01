Abstract

Adolescence is a period of elevated risk for suicide, and mental health professionals expressed concerns that suicidal behaviours and suicide rates may increase among this age group during the COVID-19 pandemic. Adolescent suicide rates, attempts, and ideation during the pandemic varied depending on the country, data collection methodology, and population (e.g., general population vs. emergency department). Many pre-pandemic risk factors for suicidal behaviour or ideation were identified as risk factors during the pandemic; however, there was also some evidence that certain groups were disproportionately at risk, such as girls, and adolescents identifying as Black, Asian, American Indian/Alaska Native, or Asian/Pacific Islander. Given the trend of increased adolescent suicide in many countries over the past two decades, there is an ongoing need to direct resources toward prevention programs, screening, and evidence-based interventions for suicide risk.

