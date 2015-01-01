|
Citation
|
Maxwell H, Dubois S, Cottrell-Martin E, Regalado SM, Stinchcombe A, Migay M, Gibbons C, Weaver B, Bedard M. Diabet. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Diabetes UK, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37422905
|
Abstract
|
AIMS: We conducted this review to characterize the quality of evidence about associations between diabetes and safe driving, and to evaluate how these findings are reflected within current guidelines available to support clinicians and their patients with diabetes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Driving; Blood Glucose; Diabetes; Hypoglycemia; Motor Vehicle; Traffic Accident