Abstract

AIMS: We conducted this review to characterize the quality of evidence about associations between diabetes and safe driving, and to evaluate how these findings are reflected within current guidelines available to support clinicians and their patients with diabetes.



METHODS: The first stage entailed a systematic search and review of the literature. Evidence surrounding harms associated with diabetes and driving was identified, screened, extracted, and appraised for quality utilizing the Newcastle Ottawa Scales (NOS). Next, relevant guidelines regarding driving and diabetes were sourced and summarized. Finally, the identified guidelines were cross-referenced with the results of the systematic search and review.



RESULTS: The systematic search yielded 12,461 unique citations; 52 met the criteria for appraisal. Fourteen studies were rated as 'high', two as 'medium', and 36 as 'low'. Studies with ratings of 'high' or 'medium' were extracted, revealing a body of inconsistent methods and findings. These results, cross-referenced with the guidelines, suggest a lack of agreement and a limited evidence base to justify recommendations.



CONCLUSIONS: The results presented emphasize the need for a better understanding of the impacts of diabetes on safe driving to inform evidence-based guidelines.

