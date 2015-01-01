Abstract

BACKGROUND: Implicit cognitive markers may assist with the prediction of suicidality beyond clinical risk factors. The aim of this study was to investigate neural correlates associated with Death/Suicide Implicit Association Test (DS-IAT) via event-related potentials (ERP) in suicidal adolescents.



METHODS: Thirty inpatient adolescents with suicidal ideations and behaviors (SIBS), and thirty healthy controls from community were recruited. All participants underwent 64-channel electroencephalography, DS-IAT, and clinical assessments.Hierarchical generalized linear models with spatiotemporal clustering were used to identify significant ERPs associated with the behavioral outcome of DS-IAT (D scores) and group differences.



RESULTS: Behavioral results (D scores) showed that the adolescents with SIBS had stronger implicit associations between "death" and "self" than the healthy group (P=.02). Within adolescents with SIBS, participants with stronger implicit associations between "death" and "self" reported more difficulty in controllability of suicidal ideation in the past 2 weeks based on the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (P=.03). For the ERP data, the D scores and N100 component over the left parieto-occipital cortex had significant correlations. Significant group differences without behavioral correlation were observed for a second N100 cluster (P=.01), P200 (P=.02), and late positive potential (5 clusters, all P≤.02). Exploratory predictive models combining both neurophysiological and clinical measures distinguished adolescents with SIBS from healthy adolescents.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results suggest that N100 may be a marker of attentional resources involved in the distinction of stimuli that are congruent or incongruent to associations between death and self. Combined clinical and event-related potential measures may have utility in future refinements of assessment and treatment approaches for adolescents with suicidality.

Language: en