Abstract

The liquid-cooled garment with active cooling function can make up for the deficiency of human thermoregulatory system and passive thermal insulation of firefighting protective suit. The fabrics treated by different inlet temperatures and pipeline intervals were applied in the multilayered liquid-cooled fabric assemblies (LCFAs). The heat absorbed by the skin and the second-degree burn time were evaluated by the stored energy test under low heat radiation.



RESULTS indicated that the thermal protective performance of the LCFAs was significantly improved with the second-degree burn time increasing more than 50% on average. There was a strong negative correlation between the thermal protective performance and cooling effect under different pipeline intervals, while the negative correlation was weak for different inlet temperatures. The results gained from this study may provide valuable insight for design of inlet temperature and pipeline interval of liquid-cooled system on the firefighting protective suit.

Language: en