Yifan C, Yun S, Guangju L, Peijia Z, Miao T, Jun L. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37422729
The liquid-cooled garment with active cooling function can make up for the deficiency of human thermoregulatory system and passive thermal insulation of firefighting protective suit. The fabrics treated by different inlet temperatures and pipeline intervals were applied in the multilayered liquid-cooled fabric assemblies (LCFAs). The heat absorbed by the skin and the second-degree burn time were evaluated by the stored energy test under low heat radiation.
cooling efficiency; fire environment; firefighting protective suit; liquid-cooled fabric assemblies (LCFAs); thermal protective performance