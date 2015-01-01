Abstract

The spouse or intimate partner of a burn survivor may secondarily experience sexual difficulties and reduced quality of life. Although Eslamialiabadi's study1 identifies the important but under-discussed secondary effect of burn injury on the uninjured intimate partner's sexuality, we have several concerns.



First, only the perspectives of uninjured male spouses of female burn survivors were considered. To appreciate sexuality and sexual satisfaction of people in a committed relationship, the experience of both partners needs to be heard.2 The study could have collected and reported qualitative data from uninjured female partners of male burn survivors, or those of the female burn survivors. Ideally, a dyadic approach, considering the injured and uninjured as a couple, could have been employed.3



Second, while direct quotes of participants are relevant to this type of qualitative research, there are pejorative terms and expressions used throughout the article. Despite cultural differences in sexuality, without the perspective of the wives represented, we find many terms troubling and believe that this information should have been conveyed in a less biased fashion. Many readers would find the article difficult and not equitable. This is unexpected from an article in a scientific journal, which is a forum for the worldwide burn community.

