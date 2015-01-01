Abstract

The use of wearable sensors for the collection of lower extremity biomechanical data is increasing in popularity, in part due to the ease of collecting data and the ability to capture movement outside of traditional biomechanics laboratories. Consequently, an increasing number of researchers are facing the challenges that come with utilizing the data captured by wearable sensors. These challenges include identifying/calculating meaningful measures from unfamiliar data types (measures of acceleration and angular velocity instead of positions and joint angles), defining sensor-to-segment alignments for calculating traditional biomechanics metrics, using reduced sensor sets and machine learning to predict unmeasured signals, making decisions about when and how to make algorithms freely available, and developing or replicating methods to perform basic processing tasks such as recognizing activities of interest or identifying gait events. In this perspective article, we present our own approaches to common challenges in lower extremity biomechanics research using wearable sensors and share our perspectives on approaching several of these challenges. We present these perspectives with examples that come mostly from gait research, but many of the concepts also apply to other contexts where researchers may use wearable sensors. Our goal is to introduce common challenges to new users of wearable sensors, and to promote dialogue amongst experienced users towards best practices.

