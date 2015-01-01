Abstract

I greatly appreciate the Journal of Burn Care & Research policy of having an open forum where scientific disagreements can be discussed.



The responses are given in order of concerns. As it is clear in the title of the present study, the aim was to understand and deeply extract the rich experiences of the male participants in relation to the desired phenomenon (sexual issues). Considering that the understanding of a single phenomenon in two people with different health conditions (a burn victim and a healthy spouse) can be completely different. Therefore, in order to achieve the purest and most specific experiences from the point of view of men, we did a targeted sampling only on men. This action is exactly consistency with the approach of qualitative studies.1



One of the strengths of qualitative studies is the clarity of the path to reach the final concepts from the raw data (participants' quotation). These conditions increased study trustworthness.2,3 Therefore, in qualitative articles, to increase readers' understanding, for the extracted concepts, the researcher is obliged to include quotes from the participants (without change), although they may have biased fashion words.

Language: en