Abstract

Ecosystems around the globe are enduring wildfires with greater frequency, intensity, and severity and this trend is projected to continue as a result of climate change. Climate-smart agriculture (CSA) has been proposed as a strategy to prevent wildfires and mitigate climate change impacts; however, it remains poorly understood as a strategy to prevent wildfires. Therefore, the authors propose a multimethod approach that combines mapping of wildfire susceptibility and social surveys to identify priority areas, main factors influencing the adoption of CSA practices, barriers to their implementation, and the best CSA practices that can be implemented to mitigate wildfires in Belize's Maya Golden Landscape (MGL). Farmers ranked slash and mulch, crop diversification, and agroforestry as the main CSA practices that can be implemented to address wildfires caused by agriculture in the MGL. In order to reduce wildfire risk, these practices should, be implemented in agricultural areas near wildlands with high wildfire susceptibility and during the fire season (February-May), in the case of slash and mulch. However, socio-demographic and economic characteristics, together with a lack of training and extension services support, inadequate consultation by agencies, and limited financial resources, hinder the broader adoption of CSA practices in the MGL. Our research produced actionable and valuable information that can be used to design policies and programs to mitigate the impacts of climate change and wildfire risk in the MGL. This approach can also be used in other regions where wildfires are caused by agricultural practices to identify priority areas, barriers and suitable CSA practices that can be implemented to mitigate wildfires.

