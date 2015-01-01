|
Visser V, Tretheway R. Omega (Westport) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Baywood Publishing)
37423761
Whilst the body of research on the impacts of suicide bereavement interventions continues to grow, there is little understanding of the impact over time. This study measured changes in suicidality, levels of loneliness and grief reactions over time between those receiving support from a community-based suicide bereavement service (StandBy) compared with those that did not receive this support. Data were collected through an online survey with participation at baseline being varying times post loss, and three-months post-baseline (StandBy n = 174, Comparison n = 322). Statistical analysis included linear mixed-effects modelling for repeated measures.
longitudinal; postvention; suicide bereavement