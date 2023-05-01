Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine the lived experience of adolescent athletes reporting an episode of sport-related low back pain (LBP), including effects on daily life, relationships with parent/guardians, teammates, and coaches with relation to LBP, experiences of management/treatment, and understanding of LBP.



DESIGN: Qualitative interviewing using online video conferencing platforms. PARTICIPANTS: Athletes aged 10-19 years old who experienced low back pain within the year prior to interviewing. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Interview transcripts, Modified Oswestry Disability Index, and International Physical Activity Questionnaire.



RESULTS: Three main themes were developed 1) The culture of normalising LBP in sport negates safeguarding efforts aimed at protecting adolescent athletes against injury and pain 2) LBP changes how athletes are perceived and perceive themselves 3) LBP has broad effects on the well-being of adolescent athletes.



CONCLUSIONS: The lived experience of LBP for adolescent athletes is impacted by the culture of tolerance of pain and injury in sport. Further steps should be taken to implement safeguarding measures in a way that adequately protects adolescent athletes who experience pain.

