Abstract

Trauma during pregnancy is the leading cause of non-pregnancy-related maternal deaths, with some due to injuries from firearms. It was the purpose of this study to characterize the patterns and presentations of firearm-associated injuries in pregnant women using a national emergency department visit database. Data from the Inter-University Consortium for Political and Social Research Firearm Injury Surveillance Study 1993–2020 were utilized. The data include age, sex, race, type of firearm, perpetrator of injury, intent of injury (unintentional, assault, suicide, or law enforcement), anatomic location of the injury, incident locale, disposition from the emergency department (ED), and whether the patient was shot or not with the firearm. Of the 3.36 million ED visits over this time span for firearm injuries, 4410 were pregnant women. The mean age of the pregnant cohort was 23.6 years, with more Hispanic and fewer White women in the pregnant group compared to the non-pregnant cohort. Pregnant women were more likely to experience an injury involving the lower trunk and had a higher percentage of fatalities and hospital admissions compared to the non-pregnant cohort. Fetal demise occurred in at least 70% of cases. Nearly one half of the assaults (44%) occurred on Saturdays and Sundays. As the cause of these injuries is complex, prevention will require input from multiple sources, including health care providers, social agencies, government agencies, elected officials, and law enforcement.

