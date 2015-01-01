Abstract

Depression associated with traumatic brain injury (TBI) is believed to be clinically distinct from primary major depressive disorder (MDD) and may be less responsive to conventional treatments. Brain connectivity differences between the dorsal attention network (DAN), default mode network (DMN), and subgenual cingulate have been implicated in TBI and MDD. To characterize these distinctions, we applied precision functional mapping of brain network connectivity to resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging data from five published patient cohorts, four discovery cohorts (n = 93), and one replication cohort (n = 180). We identified a distinct brain connectivity profile in TBI-associated depression that was independent of TBI, MDD, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression severity, and cohort. TBI-associated depression was independently associated with decreased DAN-subgenual cingulate connectivity, increased DAN-DMN connectivity, and the combined effect of both. This effect was stronger when using precision functional mapping relative to group-level network maps. Our results support the possibility of a physiologically distinct "TBI affective syndrome," which may benefit from individualized neuromodulation approaches to target its distinct neural circuitry.