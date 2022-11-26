Abstract

OBJECTIVE. The objective of this scoping review was to identify key characteristics of primary research studies in peer-reviewed journals about reference accuracy. Characteristics of studies include the publication year, field of study, journal name and publication year of verified references, number of references verified, reference elements examined, definition of major, intermediate, and minor errors, whether punctuation or typographical errors were counted, overall error rate, major, intermediate, and minor error rates, and most common error type. Introduction. Reference accuracy has been studied across several decades and remains a persistent issue in peer-reviewed publications. Reference accuracy is typically reported as an error rate that represents the proportion of references with at least one error. Inclusion criteria for this scoping review included primary studies published in peer-reviewed journals that verified references in articles.



METHODS. Library, Information Science and Technology Abstracts (LISTA), Medline via EBSCOhost, and Web of Science were searched with final searches conducted in all three databases on November 26, 2022. No grey literature sources were searched given the focus of the project on peer-reviewed scholarly journals.



RESULTS. A total of 105 studies were included. The overall error rate across all studies was 32.7%. The error rates within specific fields of study were relatively similar. There is a lack of clarity about whether studies counted punctuation or typographical errors. The most common error was related to author names.



CONCLUSIONS. There is a lack of studies to understand the most effective means to increase reference accuracy that are feasible to implement on a wide scale. Future research is warranted to understand how best to improve reference accuracy across fields of study.

