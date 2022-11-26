|
Logan SW, Hussong-Christian U, Case L, Noregaard S. J. Librariansh. Inform. Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE. The objective of this scoping review was to identify key characteristics of primary research studies in peer-reviewed journals about reference accuracy. Characteristics of studies include the publication year, field of study, journal name and publication year of verified references, number of references verified, reference elements examined, definition of major, intermediate, and minor errors, whether punctuation or typographical errors were counted, overall error rate, major, intermediate, and minor error rates, and most common error type. Introduction. Reference accuracy has been studied across several decades and remains a persistent issue in peer-reviewed publications. Reference accuracy is typically reported as an error rate that represents the proportion of references with at least one error. Inclusion criteria for this scoping review included primary studies published in peer-reviewed journals that verified references in articles.
