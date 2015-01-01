Abstract

For those who cannot afford vehicles, motorcycles are a common mode of transportation in Pakistan. Although many motorcycle riders also drive vehicles, they continue to engage in dangerous behaviors such as speeding, weaving through traffic, and disobeying traffic laws, which can result in accidents. The purpose of this study was to investigate the relationship between prior motorcycle-riding experience, dangerous driving behaviors, and traffic accidents. A total of 623 drivers in Pakistan participated in a study in which questions on their demographics, involvement in accidents, and dangerous driving practices were posed. Two statistical models were employed to analyze the data and ascertain how motorcycle-riding experience affected dangerous driving behaviors and accidents. Drivers with past motorcycle-riding experience were found to be more likely to exhibit aggressive and risky driving behaviors, as validated by principal component analysis. Certain demographic characteristics were also linked to dangerous driving behaviors, and prior motorcycle experience was identified as a crucial factor in anticipating traffic collisions. The probability of a traffic accident increased by 67% for each unit rise in motorcycle-riding experience. To lower the incidence of accidents, the study suggests that the government and road safety regulatory authorities impose strict rules and regulations for motorcycle riders.

