Abstract

Aims

Following the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the introduction of an off-site Crisis Hub, has there been a change in presentation to the Emergency Department (ED) with suicidality in the absence of self-harm?



Methods

Patients referred to the Liaison Psychiatry Service (LPS) from the ED at the Royal Cornwall Hospital with suicidal threat over a two-month period were identified in 2019 (pre-pandemic and the creation of the Crisis Hub), 2021 and 2022 (post pandemic and Crisis Hub implementation).

Demographic data for each attendance were recorded: age and gender, mode of arrival/route of referral and outcome of assessment.



Results

The number of attendances has decreased since 2019 (87 in 2019, 71 in 2021 and 53 in 2022). This is on the backdrop of decreasing total departmental attendances and a fall in the proportion referred to LPS: 541 in 2019, 3.84% of the total ED attendances, 510 in 2021, 4.32% of the total ED attendances and 400, 3.7% of the total ED attendances in 2022.

The proportion arriving under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act (MHA), is also increasing: 0% in 2019, but 15.5% in 2021, and 13.8% in 2022. This corresponds to an increasing proportion taken from the ED by the police to another Place of Safety.

A small proportion of those attending were considered suitable to be assessed at the Crisis Hub and were subsequently taken there (5% in 2021 and 3% in 2022). The most common reason to reject referral to the Crisis Hub was recent alcohol consumption.

The proportion requiring admission varied: 3.4% in 2019, 5.6% in 2021 and 1.7% in 2022.



Conclusion

The number of patients arriving with the police under s136 has increased. The numbers were too small to see a trend in transfers to the crisis hub and psychiatric admissions.

Future work might evaluate the vanguard street triage service, or be a repeat of this evaluation once there is medical cover in the hub, or look at the fraction of patients seen in the hub who are referred on to ED, or be qualitative studies of staff and patients' views of the hub.

