Abstract

The construction industry has one of the highest fatality and injury rates, highlighting the urgent need for research to reduce work-related injuries and fatalities. Given the complex nature of construction teams operating at different project levels, teamwork processes are crucial for ensuring construction safety. However, a comprehensive examination of teamwork processes concerning construction safety is lacking. Contemporary construction literature has a primary focus on a few key team-level factors. This study addresses this research gap by conducting a more holistic literature review, benchmarking knowledge from other industries, and proposing a framework specific to construction safety. The proposed framework integrates insights from team science and construction safety science, taking into consideration the industry's complex team structure and dynamic nature. This study contributes to the improvement of safety outcomes in the construction industry by enhancing the understanding of teamwork processes' impact on construction safety. The findings have practical implications for enhancing safety performance and reducing injuries and fatalities among construction workers.

