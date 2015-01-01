Abstract

Aims

Violence is not uncommonly seen in patients with mental illness and personality disorders. Various medications have been used to control aggression including antipsychotic medications. Clozapine has proven effectiveness in the treatment of resistant schizophrenia. Recently studies tried to explore its effectiveness as anti-aggression medication. The aim of the review is to explore the efficacy of Clozapine in controlling violence in adults with mental illness and personality disorders.



Methods

comprehensive psychiatric literature review was conducted. Screening of the relevant articles in the national and international databases covering the period between 1973 and 2012. Multiple data sources searched. The author used the Cochrane Library, Ovid on line and NHS Evidence journals and databases to access health care databases advanced search to find articles on EMBASE, MEDLINE, AMED , CINAHL ,PsycINFO, Health Business Elite and HMIC. The studies narrowed down following a flowchart, based on the PRISMA statement. Studies including patients with brain injury, moderated/ severe learning disabilities were excluded. Quality assessment of literature completed.



Results

52 robust studies were retrieved showing consistent evidence to support the use of Clozapine as anti-aggressive medications in patients with schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorders. Studies has shown that a dose of 500 mg daily has a superior effect on controlling aggression, A serum Clozapine level of 0.35 mcg/l can exert anti aggression effect. Some studies noted that its anti-aggression effect could be observed from 5 weeks onwards after treatment is initiated.

The evidence supporting its use in individual with personality disorders has been little. Neither randomized controlled trial nor prospective case controlled trials were conducted to support its anti-aggressive effect in this group. However, few studies reported some reduction in the aggressive behaviour when small dose of 100 mg daily was used in patients with emotionally unstable personality disorder.



Conclusion

There is sufficient evidence to support the use of Clozapine in controlling aggression and violence in patients with schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorders. Its use in personality disorders needs further exploration and support by robust studies. Studies has found anxiety disorders very common in borderline personality disorders, 88% of personality disorder patients involved in a study had co morbid Anxiety disorder. It is possible that the sedative effect of clozapine; may have lowered anxiety levels and subsequently contributed to the reduction in impulsivity and aggression.

