Aims

To explore the phenomenon of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) in adolescent patients and to assess adolescent-parent attachment and childhood trauma in relation to NSSI behaviour through a case control comparison between adolescents with and without NSSI.



Methods

NSSI group included 30 adolescent patients presenting to psychiatry outpatient clinic with history of NSSI. Controls were 30 non-psychiatric adolescent patients recruited from other specialties outpatient clinics. Tools applied were: Semi-structured Psychiatric Interview, Structured Clinical Interview for Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM IV-TR) Axis I and II Disorders (SCID-I and II), Brief Non-Suicidal Self-Injury Assessment tool (BNSSI-AT), Inventory of Parent and Peer Attachment (IPPA)-Parent form, Parental Bonding Instrument (PBI) and Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ). Patient-rated tools were translated into Arabic language.



Results

Self-cutting was the primary method of NSSI in 86.7% followed by interference with wound healing in 73.3%. Of NSSI group, 60% met the criteria for diagnosis of borderline personality disorder (BPD) while 16.7% showed only traits. Moreover, 40% were diagnosed with depressive disorders. While 93.3% used NSSI to deal with anger, 80% used it to cope with uncomfortable feelings or to relieve stress and pressure. In addition, 73.3% reported self-injuring because of their self-hatred. The main motivation for initial NSSI was negative feelings such as being upset (90%), being angry at oneself (73.3%) or at someone else (53.3%). Also, 36.7% reported seeing it in media or reading about it while 40% of the motivations were found related to peer pressure. NSSI group scored significantly lower than controls in their attachment to parents (particularly to mothers). A positive correlation was found between perceived parental care and attachment to parents (mainly trust and communication). A statistically significant difference was found between both groups regarding severity of childhood trauma experiences. In NSSI group, emotional neglect was reported in 80%, emotional abuse in 63.3%, sexual abuse in 50% and physical abuse in 46.7%. Perceived emotional neglect was positively correlated with sense of alienation from fathers and negatively correlated with trust in mothers.



Conclusion

Females constituted 80% of the NSSI group, primarily with the diagnosis of BPD. The most common method of NSSI was "self-cutting". A significantly high percentage of adolescents with NSSI described their attachment to parents as insecure. The majority of NSSI patients perceived their relationship to both parents as "affectionless control". A significant correlation was found between perceived parental care and security of attachment.



RESULTS also suggest that different types of child maltreatment might predict later NSSI.

