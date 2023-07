Abstract

PURPOSE The study aims to look at the link between horizontal violence (HV) and organizational culture aspects. Bullying and hostility including intergroup conflict are referred to as HV. HV is a significant issue that is encountered in various professions. The different cultural typologies of group, developmental, hierarchical and rational culture have been addressed in this study. Additionally, it is identified that the prevalence of HV in organizations with different cultural dimensions.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Using a non-probability multistage sampling strategy, a quantitative method was used and questionnaires were circulated to collect data from the information technology sector. The data were analyzed using multiple regression analysis.



FINDINGS The findings demonstrated that HV has a positive and substantial association with the group and developmental culture, whereas HV has a negative link with hierarchical and rational culture. Research limitations/implications These results provide a valuable tool for human resource managers and policymakers in promoting a healthy work environment and employee interpersonal collaboration, which will improve the organization's overall performance.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study is a novel work exploring the HV among employees in technological firms, and also combining the concepts of HV and organizational culture and also assists future researchers in many folds.

Language: en