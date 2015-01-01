|
Citation
|
Miño-Terrancle J, León-Rubio JM, Leon-Perez JM, Cobos-Sanchiz D. Safety (Basel) 2023; 9(3): e45.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Leaders that focus on preventing risks and promoting safe and healthy behaviors are essential to reducing workplace accidents and illnesses, particularly in a changing environment where technology and the complex interconnection of systems create emerging risks with unpredictable consequences for employee wellbeing and organizational productivity. In that sense, this multiple focus group study with 32 experts in occupational safety and health (OSH) aims at providing valuable insight into the most effective strategies for promoting health and productivity in a changing context.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
decision making; higher education; occupational risk prevention; safety culture; transformational leadership