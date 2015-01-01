Abstract

The employment of breast silicone implants, both in aesthetic and reconstructive medicine, is widespread thanks to their recognized biocompatibility and durability. Some critical situations, for example, in the case of accidental impacts, may induce concerns by potential patients about their use. Dynamic tests reproducing frontal impacts at speeds up to 90 km/h, with anthropomorphic dummies carrying 330 cc prostheses and wearing safety belts, were conducted. Tests showed a significant probability of internal gel loss following implant damage at the highest speed. Moreover, considering that prostheses may remain implanted for many years, the effects of accelerated aging at 37 °C, 60 °C, 75 °C and 90 °C in physiological solution were also investigated. Tensile tests of the shell material and compressive tests of the full prosthesis showed evidence of variation in the prostheses' mechanical characteristics after aging, which affects their stiffness, deformability and strength. These results stress the importance of medical investigations for possible damages of the implanted prostheses in the case of an accident.

Language: en