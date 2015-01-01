SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Janszen G, Arnoldi M, Vinci V, Klinger M, Di Landro L. Materials (Basel) 2023; 16(13): e4807.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ma16134807

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The employment of breast silicone implants, both in aesthetic and reconstructive medicine, is widespread thanks to their recognized biocompatibility and durability. Some critical situations, for example, in the case of accidental impacts, may induce concerns by potential patients about their use. Dynamic tests reproducing frontal impacts at speeds up to 90 km/h, with anthropomorphic dummies carrying 330 cc prostheses and wearing safety belts, were conducted. Tests showed a significant probability of internal gel loss following implant damage at the highest speed. Moreover, considering that prostheses may remain implanted for many years, the effects of accelerated aging at 37 °C, 60 °C, 75 °C and 90 °C in physiological solution were also investigated. Tensile tests of the shell material and compressive tests of the full prosthesis showed evidence of variation in the prostheses' mechanical characteristics after aging, which affects their stiffness, deformability and strength. These results stress the importance of medical investigations for possible damages of the implanted prostheses in the case of an accident.


Language: en

Keywords

accidental impacts; breast implants; compression tests; impact/crash test; silicone prosthesis aging

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print