Abstract

PURPOSE This paper systematically reviewed research work on drivers of teamwork, which will reinforce construction work teams to enhance workers' safety performance. This study adds to the existing but limited understanding of teamwork drivers on construction workers' safety performance. This paper presents scholars and industry-based professionals with critical initiatives that have to be implemented in organisations to get positive results in safety while working in teams with an emphasis on systems drivers of teamwork on safety performance at the organisational level, which will help in providing information on the functioning of the teams and contribute towards improved safety performance of team workers.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This study aims to systematically examine the existing body of knowledge on drivers of teamwork by analysing 53 publications from the years 1997-2021. The Scopus search engine was used to conduct a systematic review and germane publications were collated.



FINDINGS According to the findings of the review, since 1997, there has been a burgeoning concern in the research of drivers of teamwork and its impact on workers' safety performance. After performing a systematic review, 37 drivers of teamwork were identified. The top five drivers are effective communications, team workers' relations, leadership, shared knowledge and information, and team training. Moreover, it was noted that the United States and Australia have been the international regions of focus for most of the research in the area of drivers of teamwork from the years 1997-2021. The 37 drivers of teamwork are distributed into six major socio-technical components: people drivers; culture drivers; metrics drivers; organisational and management practices and procedures drivers; infrastructure drivers and technology drivers. Practical implications The results reported present research scholars and professional practitioners with an overview of the drivers of teamwork that could be implemented in the construction industry to streamline potential implementations and improve safety performance of construction workers.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE A list of teamwork drivers has been developed to ratify potential empirical research in the area of construction safety. The results would contribute to the existing but restricted understanding of drivers of teamwork in the construction industry.

Language: en