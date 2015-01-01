Abstract

Background Behavioral tolerance to alcohol underscores the widely accepted notion that individuals who regularly drink alcohol become less sensitive to its impairing effects. However, previous research assessing alcohol-induced impairment in humans has primarily focused on social drinkers. This has limited our understanding of the nature and extent of behavioral tolerance among heavier drinkers, such as those with alcohol use disorder (AUD).



METHODS Data from three cohorts of the Chicago Social Drinking Project were evaluated to examine the acute effects of alcohol on psychomotor performance across the breath alcohol curve in light drinkers (LDs; n = 86), heavy drinkers (HDs; n = 208), and individuals with AUD (AUDs; n = 103). Before and at several intervals after ingesting either alcohol (0.8 g/kg, peak BrAC = 0.09 g/dL) or placebo in two random-order laboratory sessions, participants completed a test of fine motor coordination (Grooved Pegboard), a test of perceptual-motor processing (Digit Symbol Substitution Task), and a self-reported survey of perceived impairment. Sixty individuals with AUD completed a third session with a very high dose of alcohol (1.2 g/kg, peak BrAC = 0.13 g/dL).



RESULTS The AUD and HD groups, relative to the LD group, perceived less impairment and demonstrated greater behavioral tolerance to an intoxicating dose of alcohol, exhibited by reduced peak impairment and a quicker return to baseline performance on psychomotor measures. Among individuals with AUD who consumed the very high dose, impairment was more than double that following the usual high dose, and it exceeded the impairment among LDs following the usual high dose.



CONCLUSIONS In this sample of young adult drinkers, relative to the LD group, those with heavier drinking patterns (AUD and HD groups) showed greater behavioral tolerance to 0.8 g/kg alcohol, a dose typically associated with a binge drinking episode. However, when challenged with a very high alcohol dose commensurate with high-intensity drinking, individuals with AUD showed substantial psychomotor impairment.

