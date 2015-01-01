SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Appendino G, Taglialatela-Scafati O, Munoz E. Nat. Prod. Commun. 2022; 17(5): 1934578X221098843.

(Copyright © 2022, Natural Product Communications)

10.1177/1934578X221098843

unavailable

Reports on the occurrence of cannabidiol (CBD, 1) in non-cannabis plants are critically reviewed. The isolation of 1 from Humulus Kriya (sic) was fraudulent and from Trema orientalis and stevia dubious, while the occurrence of traces of 1 in flax needs additional confirmation. The presence of high concentration of cannabigerol (CBG, 3a) and its corresponding acidic precursor (GBGA, 3b) in Helichrysum umbraculigerum could not be confirmed, but this plant deserves additional attention due to the possible phytocannabinoids accumulation in selected chemotypes.


